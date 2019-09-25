Looking for an airfare bargain? This one could be for you.

Online travel agency STA Travel has announced airfares to Europe from $789 or $1250 return.

Among other deals, Kiwis will be able to secure a seat on a Swiss Airlines flight from Auckland to Zurich for a fraction of the usual price.

Auckland to London one way is on offer from Phillipines Airlines for less than $800.

Advertisement

The fare flying Swiss Airlines must depart from Auckland to Zurich between 08-31 May 2018 or to London and other European destinations between 01 Feb 2020 and 31 Jul 2020, booked by 02 Oct 2019.

The fare flying Phillipines Airlines must depart from Auckland to London between 08-31 May 2018 or to London and other European destinations between 14 Feb 2020 and 31 Mar 2020, booked by 30 Sep 2019.

This comes amid much change in the airline industry. Jetstar has anounced it will quit flying to regional centres of New Zealand - dealing a blow to those who have benefited from lower airfares as a result of competition.

Air NZ quickly pounced on their rival's news - offering discounted fares for affected Jetstar customers.

The airline had lost $20 million flying the regional network last year.