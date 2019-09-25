The emaciated 70-year-old elephant known as Tikiri, whose photos shocked the internet has died in Sri Lanka, an animal rights charity has reported.

One of 60 elephants involved in the festival of Perahera in Kandy, the shocking state of the elephant was first exposed by the charity Save the Elephant Foundation (SEF).

SEF revealed the elephant's malnourished state with an elaborate costume, covering her.

Following reports in August the tourism minister of Sri Lanka reported that the animal would be retired from service.

Advertisement

However on Tuesday this week SEF founder Lek Chailert broke the news that the elephant had passed away.

"Tikiri's suffering has ended, her soul is now free. No more harm can come to her," was the caption of Chailert's Instagram post.

"RIP dear Tikiri. Never look back to this world so cruel toward you and your friends."

Cheailert's work and her foundation helped show how the festival was hiding the animal's poor condition from festival crowds behind a full length costume.

However at the time the Buddhist Temple of the Sacred Tooth, which manages the festival and parades told media that the elephant's thin appearance was due to a "digestive ailment" and Tikiri was perfectly well enough to appear in the festival.

PETA said earlier this year that elephants were suffering across Sri Lanka and elsewhere "in service to an exploitative and abusive tourism industry."

The international organisation urged visitors to Sri Lanka to avoid any attraction that endorses elephant rides or festivals where the animals are paraded.