The Space Coast is one of the few places on earth to experience this unearthly phenomenon.

Round the shore from the Kennedy Space Centre, Florida is home to bioluminescent waters that glow bright blue.

The glowing waters surrounding Florida's Space Coast are home to strange glowing creatures. Photo / Supplied, getupandgokayacking.com

During the summer months the area's lagoons are home to tiny Cone Jelly fish and Dinoflagellates. These tiny critters that glow when provoked lead to an experience that people will travel to, with paddleboards and kayaks.

In the night, preferably a moonless one, kayakers describe it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Stirred with a paddle and breaking water at the front of a craft the waters begin to glow.

As one kayak tour company Get Up and Go Kayaking discovered, the event is particularly dramatic in a see-through plastic boat.

The glow below the boat is entirely natural, from bioluminescent creatures. Photo / Supplied, getupandgokyaking.com

The company runs specific bioluminescence tours round the cape to experience the natural phenomenon.

The bioluminescent bay at the mouth of the Indian River Lagoon contains more of the amazing, glowing life forms than anywhere on earth.

The glowing waters around the Space Coast are unworldly. Photo / Supplied, getupandgokayaking.com

Weaving along the Indian and Banana rivers and into the Mosquito lagoon paddlers can often also encounter manatee and dolphins particular to the region.

Every now and again the tours have the added bonus of experiencing a rocket launch from the nearby space station. A crew of kayakers were out in the water for the Atlas 5 rocket launch, as one attendee managed to document to Instagram.

However, the real stars of the outing are to be found in the water.

Kayak tours have even been known to encounter rocket launches. Photo / Supplied, instagram

Setting off from the North West Haulover Canal Road the Get Up and Go lead bioluminescent tours at NZ$102+hire per adult and NZ$86+hire per child