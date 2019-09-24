On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"A freighter that Air Chathams is disposing ofcame up and we entered negotiations, and that's when [Air Chathams general manager] Duane Emeny said they've also got the CIF which is fully kitted out.
"I think when they realised we were talking about doing a serious project and not just cutting the nose off and making a 10 metre square man shed, they wanted to help the old girl get a really good retirement."
The aircraft began life with Belgian airline Sabena in 1956 and spent around 12 years in Europe before being taken to the United States.
For almost the next four decades the aircraft was used for travel in the United States and was mostly based in Texas and Alaska.
In 2005 Air Chathams bought the aircraft and initially tasked it with flights in Tonga and Fiji as part of Chathams Pacific.
The CIF was then used to take travellers between Whanganui and Auckland. It was fully repainted in Air Chathams' colours in 2016.
Barron said he is now looking at costs to get the aircraft from Auckland to Whanganui for conversion work.
"We've engaged in feasibility discussions with different levels of [Whanganui District] council, and Whanganui and Partners have been great. They see the potential for something different and striking in Whanganui as well."