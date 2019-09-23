You know where to find the finest five-star, five-course dinner in Bangkok and the best food-truck tapas in Barcelona? You travel to places and post Instagrams because you want to, not because you think you should. You're in the know, but you're not a know-it-all.

You could be NZ Herald Travel's Rising Star of 2019. In association with Travcom, the Travel Communicators of New Zealand, we're looking for people who are new to the travel-writing game.

They can be New Zealand-based writers or digital influencers who have had no more than one story published in print or online by August 31, 2019.

Entrants should submit an original travel article of approximately 1000 words.

The winner will be published in the New Zealand Herald Travel magazine.

The prize will be presented at the Philippine Airlines Travcom 2019 Media Awards, to be held at the Maritime Room, Viaduct Harbour, on Thursday, October 31.

The country's professional travel writers, photographers and social media influencers will also be honoured at the awards.

Categories include the Philippine Airlines Travel Writer and Photographer of the Year, Heritage Hotels Best New Zealand Travel Feature, AA Directions Best International Travel Feature, Great Journeys of New Zealand Best New Zealand Image and Southern Cross Travel Insurance Best International Image.

Two awards are open to photos, Instagram images, blog posts and written features.

These are the Visit Britain/Tourism Ireland award for content inspiring visitors to the United Kingdom and/or the island of Ireland, and the TreadRight Foundation award for content promoting travel that is environmentally, socially, culturally and/or economically sustainable.

