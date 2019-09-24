Jason Walls flies on RNZAF flight NPB659 to Fiji, with the Prime Minister, en route to Tuvalu for the Pacific Islands Forum.

The plane

: A RNZAF Boeing 757 — owned by the NZ Defence Force. It's the aircraft the New Zealand head of government often state uses when going overseas.

Flight time: A little more three hours. We take off on time, just after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has boarded the aircraft.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

My seat : The NZDF's 757 is divided into three sections: The First Class section reserved for the Prime Minister and her closest advisers; the Business

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.