Tim Roxborogh on the joys of moaning about your holiday

Breaking up is hard to do, especially when it comes to hairdressers.

You might have a borderline actual friendship going on, but what if the cuts aren't cutting it anymore? Telling your hairdresser why you're breaking up would devastate them: "You're an amazing person, but I'm a 32-year-old male and my wife thinks you make me look like one of the Golden Girls." And yet the other option of simply stopping going must be almost as gut-wrenching.

I'm sure most people pick the latter of those get-out strategies, hoping like

