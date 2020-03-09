Kim Knight checks into the Pullman Bunker Bay Resort, in Western Australia

Getting there:

It's about a three-hour car-trip from Perth. From where I was sitting (in the passenger seat of a Perth Luxury Tours chauffeured BMW) the road was excellent.

First impression: Queenstown meets Pauanui. The reception is all stone walls and vaulted timber ceilings, so you think "mountains" but then you look a bit further and there's a deep blue infinity pool and then you look even further and there's an even deeper Indian Ocean and you think: "Where's my cocktail?"

Check-in experience: Comes with a golf cart ride for you and your luggage because there is no vehicle access to the rooms, which are discreetly tucked among the trees.

The room: A lake-view one-bedroom villa right next to the access path to the stunning white-sand beach. Facilities included a full kitchen, dining table, washing machine and dryer and an outside deck that was variously occupied by a welcome swallow and a feisty Australasian swamp hen.

Lakeside villas, Pullman Bunker Bay Resort, Western Australia.

What's so good about this place:

That beach is gorgeous, but take some time to appreciate the bush. You're right next to Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park, so that means wildflowers, walking trails - and wildlife. Dial "2" if you discover an ant colony in your room and keep an eye out for kangaroos, bandicoots, snakes and possums. Sadly, I only spotted a rabbit en route to breakfast.

And the bad: Super peaceful by day but the amphibious night-time symphony (courtesy of the Western Banjo or "Pobblebonk" frog) took some getting used to. In an era of sumptuous hotel breakfast buffets, this one was a bit bog-standard but then I spotted a whale from the outdoor dining balcony and stopped caring about the hash browns.

One bedroom apartment, Pullman Bunker Bay Resort, Western Australia.

What's in the neighbourhood:

You'll need GPS to navigate the multitudinal side roads of Western Australia's south-west corner, but if you get lost, you won't go hungry. I had the best fresh sardine-on-toast breakfast ever at the laidback White Elephant Beach Cafe, and a stunning olive-and-carrot-fed lamb tartare with smoked eel and shredded potato lunch at award-winning Will's Domain. Head directly to Cullen Wines for biodynamic wines and one of the friendliest cellar doors I've experienced.

Food and drink: See above. Or just stay in. Over the Moon is the on-site restaurant serving everything from local fish and chips (Shark Bay whiting and Manjimup potatoes) to new season's asparagus.

Free Wi-Fi? Only in the common areas.

Bathroom: Low water pressure means the shower is definitely only a one-person affair, but the spa bath is deep enough for two.

Room service: Allow up to 45 minutes for delivery.

View from the pool, Pullman Bunker Bay Resort, Western Australia.

Exercise facilities:

Did I mention the national park right next door? Also the heated outdoor pool and the tennis court.

Perfect for: Getting away from everything except the frogs.

Price: The "spring break" offer on my one-bedroom villa started at around $320 a night.