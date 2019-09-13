Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will lead a global sustainable travel initiative to bring companies, consumers and communities together, he announced Tuesday in Amsterdam.

The initiative, called Travalyst, has been in the works for three years, Kensington Palace said. Harry began engaging in conversations with the travel industry in 2017, and the first official partnership meeting took place in January with a group of travel companies including Booking.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor and Visa, in hopes of making the tourism industry more environmentally responsible.

"Our world faces environmental challenges of unprecedented scope and scale," Harry said. "From deforestation and the

