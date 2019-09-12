The Titanic will sail again after courts came out in favour an Australian billionaire's multi-million dollar passion project to revive the ill-fated ship

The Titanic II is a replica ship of the Titanic and is determined to complete the doomed 1912 maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 2022.

Helmed by mining magnate Clive Palmer, the Titanic II will carry 2200 passengers and 900 crew and is being built to the 100 year old ship's original plans in a shipyard in China.

The Titanic famously hit an iceberg on route to New York killing 1500. However, Palmer's plan to build the $780m replica has hit snags and delays of its own.

'A different time': Concept art from the Titanic II. Photo / Supplied

When first announced in 2012, on the centenary of the sinking, the Australian business tycoon planned for the ship to sail in 2016.

However, three years after the project was announced financial disputes between Palmer and the Chinese shipyard owners CITIC stalled the project indefinitely.

This was until a court ruling in September last year by the Supreme Court of West Australia told the shipyard to repay $150m to the project, enough to refloat the titanic building project.

The 1912 replica is due to set sail in 2022. Photo / Supplied

There are mixed reports as to whether construction is already underway, with little detail as to location or new project deadlines with 2022 being the latest prediction.

The Blue Star Line - the company behind the projecy - replied to an initial enquiry by the Herald saying "at this stage we have not released ticketing details or launch dates" and they are "not yet accepting applications for employment."

However as Palmer freely admits the project is a romantic labour of "love" in the "spirit of Rose and Jack, of Romeo and Juliet", citing the 1997 film Titanic by James Cameron as an inspiration.

Australian billionaire Clive Palmer. Photo / Supplied

"Titanic [II] comes from a time when the world was different, when there was a different culture, a different way of living. When people worked with each other, more. And as James Cameron reminds us, 'my heart will go on.'"

Plans include lovingly recreated Turkish baths, and the First Class ballroom where musicians where said to have dutifully played their last song as the ship kiltered and sank.

Ball room: the Titanic II was largely inspired by the 1997 James Cameron film. Photo / Supplied

With regards to the how the project has been for the real life maritime tragedy that claimed the life of 1500 people, Palmer says that the ship will be dedicated to the families and the memory of the victims.

"Our love goes out to the families of the titanic," he said. "We will finish the journey, we will sail into New York."

Providing the colossal ship building exercise hits no further obstacles, it will sail from China to South Hampton, from South Hampton to New York in two years' time.

The Blue Star Line has been contacted for comment on the build progress