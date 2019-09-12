The best theme park in the world has been named, though you might not have heard of it.

Europa-Park as the name sugguests is an amusement park themed by European continent, and it has beaten thrill-ride operators and entertainment companies from around the world to win the coveted Golden Ticket Awards with an attraction that celebrates Geography.

It was one of the only attractions to win an award from outside of the United States. Although Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure at Shanghai Disneyland China won the relatively fringe category of "Best Dark Ride".

There are over 100 rides and attractions thoughout 13 Europe-themed lands. Photo / Supplied

Europa-Park which is based in Rust, Germany, was the only European park to be shortlisted in the prestigious awards. However the 234-acre park had the rest of the continent covered.

Built in 1975 the park has 13 themed rides based on individual countries found throughout Europe. There is a mini Germany, France, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Austria, an almost 1:1 scale Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Russia.

Visitors stroll through Europa-Park. Photo / Supplied

There is also a little England, though it is not clear if this land will be evicted from the mini European Union, following the Brexit referendum.

This England-land features national tropes such as London taxis, red buses and a replica of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre.

Tucked into one wooded area of the German theme park is a Grimm's Enchanted Forest attraction based on the fairy tales of the famous folklore-spinners from Magdeburg.

Schwarzwald-land: Part of the German park's little Germany. Photo / Supplied

Though relatively unknown compared to the offerings of American Franchises Europa-Park has a loyal following. From over 13000 votes the park has an impressive 4.5 star TripAdvisor rating.

The park won not only the grand prize but was also recognised as Europe's second favourite, behind Disneyland Paris.

Of these reviews for the German park, surprisingly the largest group of reviewers are French speakers who left almost half the reviews, and more than German and English-language reviews combined.

French visitors make up almost half of guests: A cafe in petite France. Photo / Supplied

Among glowing reviews was praise for having "short queues" and being "cheaper than Disneyland." It seems the comparisons for a theme-park based on European fairy tales are inevitable.

The park's mascot Euromaus (Europe mouse) is another familiar inclusion for theme park aficionados.

The few complaints Europa Park did receive were over the expected communication issues from a multi-lingual attraction, and the feeling from some European holiday makers that they were "letting too many people in".

Park mascot Euromaus: Comparissons to Disney are inevitable. Photo / Supplied

The park has an annual visitor numbers of almost 5.7million, making it one of the most popular in the world.

Entry to the park costs around $75 per person, while children under 4 go free.

In June the park reopened Scandinavia Land which was devastated by a fire last year, when 25000 visitors had to be evacuated.

