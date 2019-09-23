It's not a popular tourist destination, but Karl Puschmann finds the hidden depths of this Southern locale.

Fuelled only by craft beer and enthusiasm I fought extreme fatigue and all facets of common sense to make my way across town to Atlanta's small indie live music joint, Smith's Olde Bar.

My flight into Atlanta much, much earlier that day had necessitated hauling myself out of bed at 4am, then I'd spent the majority of the day on my feet moseying around Martin Luther King Jr's old neighbourhood.

What I really wanted was to lie down in the very comfy bed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.