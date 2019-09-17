Tejas Lamb rides aboard the NEX Shinjuku-Narita train from Shinjuku to Narita Airport.

The train

: It was a very sleek and modern-looking E259 series. The big windows made it very easy to enjoy the view.

Station experience: Shinjuku Station was surprisingly busy for 5:50am. Many people were hurrying and Shinjuku, being the busiest station in the world, was initially disorienting so it took us an extra 10 minutes to make sure we were heading in the right direction. Narita wasn't a huge terminal, as it connected straight to the airport. It had good multi-lingual signs.

On time : Tickets were all reserved on this train, so it was easy to line up for the correct carriage before getting on the train. It departed at exactly 6.34am, to arrive at Narita at 7:52am. Japanese trains depart at exactly the time the ticket says and arrive at exactly the time the ticket says, no question about it.

Class : I was seated in a green car, the business-class equivalent.

The seat : I was in Car 6, seat 2-A. It was a clean, luxurious leather seat with magnificent views of different suburbs and the countryside of Tokyo, passing through farms and towns. The padding was soft and the tray table was big.

Price : We paid ¥3240, about $45. Well worth it to get to Narita so efficiently and stress-free.

Travel time : 1hr 58m.

Fellow passengers : Only one other family with a child, so it was relatively quiet. The train itself was almost silent.

Food and drink : None on this service.

Entertainment : Free, fast Wi-Fi was available on this train which was great. Other than that, it was just the view.

Service : The only staff member I saw was a patrolling conductor.

Toilets : Clean and spacious.

Luggage : The NEX has a spacious compartment at the front of the car where you safely store your luggage. There were also overhead bins, just big enough for a backpack or a handbag.

Final word : The Narita Express is a great and efficient way to travel to the airport in very little time. The train only stops once en route, at Tokyo Station, and from there the time flies. I would definitely use this train service again.