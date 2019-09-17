Tejas Lamb rides aboard the NEX Shinjuku-Narita train from Shinjuku to Narita Airport.

The train

: It was a very sleek and modern-looking E259 series. The big windows made it very easy to enjoy the view.

Station experience: Shinjuku Station was surprisingly busy for 5:50am. Many people were hurrying and Shinjuku, being the busiest station in the world, was initially disorienting so it took us an extra 10 minutes to make sure we were heading in the right direction. Narita wasn't a huge terminal, as it connected straight to the airport. It had good multi-lingual signs.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On time :

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.