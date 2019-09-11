A bystander has filmed the upsetting moment a bull tries to escape through an open window at a bull-running event in northern Spain.

Footage filmed in the town of Milagro during the Saint Blaise festival shows the bull, named 'Fugitivo' (Fugitive), running down a street.

The bull is seen reaching baricades at the end of a dead-end street before rearing up on his hind legs and trying to get through the open window.

The people who are filming in the window race out of the way as another person pulls the bull's tail.

Advertisement

Concerned crowd members can be heard shouting "Do not hit him!".

At the end of the footage a man is seen using a jacket to attract the bull.

Finally the bull is directed back on to the right course and runs off into the distance.