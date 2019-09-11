The Hollywood actress can add yet another accolade to her award-studded career.

Over the last five decades she has claimed four BAFTAs and an Academy Award, and now she has received an appointment as cruise ship 'godmother' for the second time.

Yesterday, Dame Helen was joined at Manhattan's Pier 88 by her husband - director Taylor Hackford - and members the Scenic Cruise Lines to christen the Scenic Eclipse.

The Eclipse had just made its maiden voyage from Reykjavík in Iceland to New York City for the occasion.

Also attending the event, Glen Moroney, chairman and founder of Scenic Luxury Cruises said "It was an honour to welcome Helen and Taylor on board and to share with them our vision and passion".

Dame Helen Mirren in one of Eclipse's two helecopters. Photo / Supplied

As god mother Dame Helen was given the duty of breaking a ceremonial bottle of champagne on the hull of the Eclipse, which she did in front of 350 attendees.

"I was thrilled to be invited to take on the role of Scenic Eclipse godmother, even more so now that I have stepped aboard and seen the level of design detail and technology that have gone into her creation," said Dame Helen.

"She is an exceptional cruising experience, and I'm honoured to have christened her. I wish her crew and guests many years of sailing adventures and discovery."

The Eclipse is an expedition style yacht which transports jut 228 passengers around the world in luxury "all-verandah" suites. The 166m cruise is a far more modest size than Dame Helen's first charge as godmother.

Pier 88 in Manhattan: From left, Dame Helen Mirren, Glen Moroney, Karen Moroney, Captain James Griffiths. Photo /Supplied

The actress christened her first ship, P&O Ventura in 2008. At the time the 116K tonne, 3192-passenger Ventura was one of the largest ships in the world.

However Eclipse is far more adventurous affair. With two six-guest helicopters and one six-guest submarine the Eclipse will take passengers to explore the Polar Regions.

Mirren may be the grand dame of cruising, with two ships, however celebrity cruise godmothers are nothing new. Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg and musician Armando Christian Pérez (aka Pitbull) all have been given the honorary position by cruise ships.

While Dame Helen might have been awarded her Oscar for portraying Queen Elizabeth II, she is just one shy of the monarch's record as godmother to three ships – Cunard's Queen Elizabeth 2 in 1967,Queen Mary 2 in 2004 and lastly Queen Elizabeth in 2010.