HEAD: DIY South Africa
Dean Taylor finds South Africa the perfect place to visit on a budget

Let's face facts — Johannesburg is not a safe place to visit, yet my wife Robyn and I chose it as our gateway to South Africa and the starting point of a journey that had been a very long time coming.

Part of the purpose of this story is to share our DIY South African experience, taking advantage of South Africa's affordability to plan top-notch travel on a budget. We had virtually given up on ever getting to South Africa, but last

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.