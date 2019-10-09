Anna King Shahab has seven top tips for a foodie break in Taiwan

1. Visit one of the many night markets and sample an array of snacks

Raohe is a good pick in Taipei if you're after a market that's primarily food-focused, while at Dongdamen Night Market in Hualien, we discovered the bonus of a whole street of indigenous food stalls. A few classic night market dishes to seek out are fried milk (delectably good deep-fried balls of sweetened condensed milk custard), beef noodle soup, grilled squid on a stick, mango shaved ice, black pepper buns – and if you're

