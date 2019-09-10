Patrick McKendry flies aboard Air New Zealand's flight NZ175, from Auckland to Perth.

The plane

: B787-9 Dreamliner.

Class: Economy — I was on a Works ticket, so I got a couple of meals and movies.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Flight time: 7.5 hours — left on time, landed on time. Two big ticks right there.

My seat: 47K — window on right side.

Price: There's a sale running until October 8 in which you can get Economy Class, one-way tickets from Auckland to Perth for $500, for travel on selected dates.

Fellow passengers : Mainly middle-aged and slightly older

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.