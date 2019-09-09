The wiltingly awkward moment was captured on video after a couple had been caught occupying a plane's toilet.

The passengers in matching jumpers were caught red handed on the United Airlines flight, after a line of impatient passengers took up waiting for the bathroom.

First a man emerged, followed by a woman, as they scuttled down the plane aisle – avoiding eye-contact with the women and cabin crew who had been positioned outside the locked door.

"I've been on a lot of flights," wrote the US volleyball player Stafford Slick who filmed the excruciatingly awkward scene, "but this is a first!"

Documenting the airline incident on his Instagram page, the athlete shared a picture of the queue.

Captioning it for his 13000 followers the athlete said "these ladies were posted up at the bathroom, waiting for a ballpark of 10 minutes."

At one point one of the cabin crew passes the door and enquires "You're still alright here?"

To which desperate passengers in the queue are heard to say "there's folks in there."

Shortly afterward the male passenger emerged followed by a female passenger. Both were wearing matching red jumpers.

The volleyball player eventually revealed he was flying on a United Airlines flight, writing a response to the original video which said "Couldn't believe my eyes … I've heard the legends, but never thought I would see it in real life #milehigh #travel #nowiveseeneverything #unitedairlines".

Slick was surprised as surprised by the behaviour, but apparently a lot more couples have thought about 'joining the mile-high' club but few dare.

A recent survey by the online dating site Saucy Dates revealed that 78 per cent of people have considered having sex on a plane – though less than five per cent of respondents claim to have done the deed.