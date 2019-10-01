Pamela Wade on how we beat them Brits on the beaches.

I grew up on the edge of what is now Red Zone Christchurch, and my go-to bit of seaside was North Beach. Cold, grey and boisterous, it set the bar low — but a recent visit to England has now elevated that bleak stretch of sand, fully exposed to the chilly afternoon easterly, to an ideal so impossible to achieve by stay-at-home Brits that it's little wonder they troop off to Spain every summer.

Spending the recent August Bank Holiday in Kent was, in all other respects, a sheer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.