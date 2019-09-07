A photo of a man standing up on a plane while his wife sleeps has gone viral and the internet is divided by it.

The man reportedly stood on the plane aisle for six hours to let his wife sleep.

The photo was posted to Twitter with the caption: "This guy stood up the whole 6 hours so his wife could sleep. Now THAT is love."

This guy stood up the whole 6 hours so his wife could sleep. Now THAT is love. pic.twitter.com/Vk9clS9cCj — Courtney Lee Johnson (@courtneylj_) September 6, 2019

However, not everyone agrees.

Advertisement

While many commended the man's selfless act, others pointed out the wife's selfishness and offered alternative arrangements that would mean they could both sit in their seats.

"That is the ultimate love, but with a little travel experience ... you know to just lay in his lap and then he can lay his head on your hips. There's a formula lol," one person posted.

That is the ultimate love, but with a little travel experience...you know to just lay in his lap and then he can lay his head on your hips. There’s a formula lol. — Elle Woods (@LaurenEffie) September 6, 2019

"If that is love then I rather be lonely," someone else said.

"That's not love, his wife is selfish and he is weak," another added.

"Sounds like that Rose and Jack situation from titanic. So silly," someone else chimed in.