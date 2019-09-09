Ann Bryant's phone rings all season long. She has four phones, actually, in her Homewood, California, home office, and they ring 24 hours a day. "Sometimes all at once," says the executive director of the Bear League, a community-based nonprofit that aims to educate the human public about their animal neighbours. Its tagline: "People living in harmony with bears."

The thing is, though, people and bears are living not so harmoniously these days — which is why Bryant is busy. She operates what is basically a 911 service for people's bear-related emergencies.

And in Lake Tahoe, people have a lot

