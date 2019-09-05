Think you've got what it takes to hang with the best?

Well, a travel booking platform is offering the chance for holidaymakers to take one of 15 masterclasses with current world record holders.

The experiences – Airbnb's short on-location tours workshops – offer tourists the chance to toss a hoop in Las Vegas with the record holder for "Largest Hula Hoop Spun" or meet chef Joe Calderone to sample his "World's Most Expensive Milkshake" in his New York kitchen.

(After spending the initial $160 on the shake you might as well cough up another $90 for the lowdown on how it's made.)

There's even a chance to spend a break with the Pitmans, a husband and wife duo who hold two records between them.

Record breakers: Chris and Lisa Pitman. Photo / Paul Michael Hughes, Guinness World Records

Chris and Lisa respectively hold the mens and women's record for "Most Wooden Blocks Smashed in One Minute" (315 blocks and 230) using nothing but their bare hands. For $150, you can pit yourself against the Pitmans' record combined 500 blocks smashed in a masterclass into karate technique.

The experiences offer travellers the chance to meet some of the stars of the upcoming 2020 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records. You can even have a go at challenging them at their own game.

Here's some of the other champions offering an insight into their record breaking achievements:

Acrobatic feet: Brittany holds the record for furthest arrow shot with her feet. Photo / Supplied

Brittany Walsh, Oregon, USA – Farthest arrow shot using feet

Brittany welcomes guests to 'dip their toe' into the world of circus acrobatics. There'll even be a chance to witness the amazing feet of upside-down archery – for which her 12.31 metres holds the 2020 world record.

Kevin's ride is not your garden variety shed. Photo / Supplied

Kevin Nicks, Gloucestershire, UK – Fastest garden shed

Admittedly there isn't much competition in the world of garden shed land-speed records, however Kevin's own wooden classic is a notch above the rest. At 130 kph, he invites guests to take the shed for a shred on the back roads of Gloucestershire.

Give it a whirl: Getti Kehayova invites guests to spin the Largest Hula Hoop Spun. Photo / Peter Gaunt, Guinness World Records

Getti Kehayova, California, USA – Largest hula hoop spun

It's a massive achievement. Getting a 5.19 metre hoop off the ground, Getti is a record-setter. Now you too can step into the ring and have a go at levitating Getti's giant hula hoop.

Record holidng magician, Martin Rees has plenty of tricks up his sleeve. Photo / Supplied

Martin Rees, London, UK – Most magic tricks performed in a single skydive

Airbnb have insisted that this experience definitely does not involve skydiving – however pulling 11 magic tricks out of the hat while parachuting back to earth – you can imagine Martin has plenty up his sleeve.

Imagine how much you can get through on the magician's two hour workshop?

Dunja holds the record for spinning a dizzying 59 hoops. Photo / Airbnb

Dunja Khun, Berlin, Germany – Most hula hoops spun simultaneously on multi-body parts

Dunja holds the record for spinning a dizzying 299 hula hoops (59 at a time), the performer has wowed Olympic crowds at the London opening ceremony and at shows for her pop-star mates.

