Think you've got what it takes to hang with the best?
Well, a travel booking platform is offering the chance for holidaymakers to take one of 15 masterclasses with current world record holders.
The experiences – Airbnb's short on-location tours workshops – offer tourists the chance to toss a hoop in Las Vegas with the record holder for "Largest Hula Hoop Spun" or meet chef Joe Calderone to sample his "World's Most Expensive Milkshake" in his New York kitchen.
(After spending the initial $160 on the shake you might as well cough up another $90 for the lowdown on how it's made.)
There's even a chance to spend a break with the Pitmans, a husband and wife duo who hold two records between them.
Chris and Lisa respectively hold the mens and women's record for "Most Wooden Blocks Smashed in One Minute" (315 blocks and 230) using nothing but their bare hands. For $150, you can pit yourself against the Pitmans' record combined 500 blocks smashed in a masterclass into karate technique.
The experiences offer travellers the chance to meet some of the stars of the upcoming 2020 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records. You can even have a go at challenging them at their own game.
Here's some of the other champions offering an insight into their record breaking achievements:
Brittany Walsh, Oregon, USA – Farthest arrow shot using feet
Brittany welcomes guests to 'dip their toe' into the world of circus acrobatics. There'll even be a chance to witness the amazing feet of upside-down archery – for which her 12.31 metres holds the 2020 world record.
Kevin Nicks, Gloucestershire, UK – Fastest garden shed
Admittedly there isn't much competition in the world of garden shed land-speed records, however Kevin's own wooden classic is a notch above the rest. At 130 kph, he invites guests to take the shed for a shred on the back roads of Gloucestershire.
Getti Kehayova, California, USA – Largest hula hoop spun
It's a massive achievement. Getting a 5.19 metre hoop off the ground, Getti is a record-setter. Now you too can step into the ring and have a go at levitating Getti's giant hula hoop.
Martin Rees, London, UK – Most magic tricks performed in a single skydive
Airbnb have insisted that this experience definitely does not involve skydiving – however pulling 11 magic tricks out of the hat while parachuting back to earth – you can imagine Martin has plenty up his sleeve.
Imagine how much you can get through on the magician's two hour workshop?
Dunja Khun, Berlin, Germany – Most hula hoops spun simultaneously on multi-body parts
Dunja holds the record for spinning a dizzying 299 hula hoops (59 at a time), the performer has wowed Olympic crowds at the London opening ceremony and at shows for her pop-star mates.
See the full range of record-holding experiences on Airbnb or the Guinness World Records