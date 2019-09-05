The police found bricks of cocaine on two Florida beaches this week, thought to have been pushed ashore by waves caused by Hurricane Dorian, Insider reports.

Brick of cocaine washes up on Florida beach from Hurricane Dorian waves https://t.co/72EKq4EfcV (via NBC) pic.twitter.com/9EUtXg3sSR — Channel 3 Weather (@wkycweather) September 4, 2019

Visible on the outside of the brick is "D-I-A-M-A-N-T." Police declined to comment on what was written on the brick, citing their investigation.

CBS News reported that the police found an additional 25 kilos of cocaine at another beach 30km away.

Today, heavy rains from Hurricane Dorian are battering the coasts of South and North Carolina after causing destruction and at least 20 deaths in the Bahamas.

In the Bahamas, parts of the nation of low-lying islands were in ruins.

The category two storm is moving slowly north along the eastern US seaboard. Thousands of homes are without power.

Forecasters warn that some areas could see dangerous storm surges.

But two high tides have come and gone in Charleston, South Carolina, and Dorian is expected to weaken slowly over the next few days.

It currently has maximum sustained winds of 105mph (165km/h), down from 115mph earlier in the day.