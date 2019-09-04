A New Zealand-based man has been slammed on social media for his "sh***y behaviour" after sharing a video of his interaction with common dolphins in the Hauraki Gulf.

The truck driver posted his video to Reddit's New Zealand community last night, titled: "What a country we live in. People in other countries will most likely never see this type of thing and we just pop out the Hauraki for the day."

However, members of the community found the video distasteful, with many New Zealanders sharing disapproving comments.

Scaredofthedark666 shared a word of warning, "Looks like you were travelling faster than guidelines permit. You should have slowed down and moved away from them. Imagine if you hit one."

Just last month, boat trips offering passengers a chance to swim with dolphins in the Bay of Islands were axed amid fears for the future of the local dolphin population.

The number of bottlenose dolphins in the Bay has plummeted from 270 in 1999 to a current estimate of 31, a decrease of almost 90 per cent.

In 2016 a Massey University report found the Bay's bottlenose dolphins were ''being loved into extinction'' because the marine mammals were interacting with humans so much they had little time left for feeding, nursing their young or sleeping.

The study also found three-quarters of dolphin calves died before adulthood, the highest mortality rate observed anywhere in the world.

Since then numbers have continued to dive, from 96 in 2015 to 31 this year.

Juol was cutting in their assessment, "People in other countries will never see this type of thing because they have people like you in higher magnitude, and have already f****d their inshore environment."

The man wasn't without his defenders.

User Invisty claimed there's a degree of impracticality to the ban because dolphins will often just follow you "for a laugh - and it can take quite a while for them to bugger off."

"But the number one issue is propellers. [He] isn't actually going to be much of a problem even if he is breaking the rules, because jet intakes really aren't very dangerous."

Ihavenoenemies was on the man's side, "The dude is just enjoying seeing some dolphins while he was riding someone else's jet ski. The dolphins seem really happy to be swimming along side him, there's no propeller. Can't a guy just enjoy something without being sh** on?"

Some were more offended by the tone than the actions taken.

Brutalanglosaxon, "This post really is a cringe worthy humble brag. 'We can just pop out to the Hauraki' translates to 'Look at me on my fancy f****** jet ski'."

Ducks_have_heads, "People who can afford jet skis don't own jet skis. Those who can't afford jet skis take out payday loans to afford jet skis."

Notboky, "Nice work packing so much ignorance into a single post."

This year DOC updated their guidelines for those encountering marine animals. While enthusiasm and interest in whales and dolphins is encouraged, DOC's key message to wildlife watchers is "give wildlife their space."

• Don't get too close - drone pilots and boats should avoid coming closer than 150 metres and stay out of the animal's direction of travel.

• Avoid disturbing or making loud noises around marine mammals.

• Don't feed or dispose of rubbish near seals or other marine mammals.

• Keep boat movements slow and predictable if you should encounter marine mammals while at sea.

To report a whale sighting call 0800 4 WHALE (0800 494 253) or visit www.doc.govt.nz/marinemammals

Call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) immediately if you see a stranded or deceased marine mammal