Footage coming out of the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas has appalled the world as the US, the United Nations and other bodies announce aid is on the way.

CNN has shared heartbreaking footage from Great Abaco Island.

This aerial footage of the Bahamas shows the destruction from Hurricane Dorian on Great Abaco Island https://t.co/3TuV2PdLdV pic.twitter.com/LXL2yc36Zb — CNN (@CNN) September 3, 2019

Seasoned storm chaser Josh Morgerman says he's never seen anything like it. He was in Marsh Harbour, a town in Abaco Islands.

Winds pounded the building with the force of a thousand sledgehammers. Crept out during eye to find school mostly destroyed, cars in parking lot thrown around & mutilated. Barometer said 913.4 mb. — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) September 3, 2019

Whole neighborhoods were swept by mighty surge higher than anything in memory. Areas above water had catastrophic wind damage. Many deaths reported from drowning, flying debris, & collapsing houses. Medical clinic overwhelmed. An absolute catastrophe. SEND HELP TO ABACO ISLANDS. — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) September 3, 2019

Great Abaco Island is home to a wide variety of habitats including pine forest and coppice, marine and inland blue holes, mangrove wetlands, rocky shore, sandy beaches and coral reef.

Advertisement

Witnessing the scale of the destruction, it is clear that the recovery effort will be massive and hugely expensive. The death toll is yet to be confirmed.

Dorian has been downgraded to a category 2 hurricane, something over 100 miles from Florida's Space Coast this hour, but it is expanding in size and is still a serious threat to northern Florida and up along the Carolinas coast.

In recent hours The National Hurricane Center warned that Dorian is speeding up again and heading for the south-eastern US.

Flooding is the greatest threat at this stage, for the Carolinas.

Why do you insist on using low-res imagery?



Here is the real thing in much higher quality: pic.twitter.com/27SO9Fe17x — David Wasman 🏰 Imaginears Club💫 (@therealduckie) September 3, 2019

Parts of the Bahamas have been utterly destroyed and the aerial footage is heart-wrenching.

Meanwhile, Disney responce is attracting praise - and flack. announced record revenue of 59.43 billion U.S. dollars last year, marking the highest figure to date. Their

BREAKING: Walt Disney has announced it will donate more than $1 Million to relief and recovery efforts in The Bahamas following the passage of Hurricane Dorian. pic.twitter.com/EPQSupPcXq — Kyle Walkine (@KyleWalkine) September 3, 2019

A billion is one thousand million, just as a quick reminder

Queen Elizabeth, head of state in the Bahamas, has sent official commiserations to the archipelago nation.

Advertisement