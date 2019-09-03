Footage coming out of the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas has appalled the world as the US, the United Nations and other bodies announce aid is on the way.
CNN has shared heartbreaking footage from Great Abaco Island.
Seasoned storm chaser Josh Morgerman says he's never seen anything like it. He was in Marsh Harbour, a town in Abaco Islands.
Great Abaco Island is home to a wide variety of habitats including pine forest and coppice, marine and inland blue holes, mangrove wetlands, rocky shore, sandy beaches and coral reef.
Witnessing the scale of the destruction, it is clear that the recovery effort will be massive and hugely expensive. The death toll is yet to be confirmed.
Dorian has been downgraded to a category 2 hurricane, something over 100 miles from Florida's Space Coast this hour, but it is expanding in size and is still a serious threat to northern Florida and up along the Carolinas coast.
In recent hours The National Hurricane Center warned that Dorian is speeding up again and heading for the south-eastern US.
Flooding is the greatest threat at this stage, for the Carolinas.
Parts of the Bahamas have been utterly destroyed and the aerial footage is heart-wrenching.
Queen Elizabeth, head of state in the Bahamas, has sent official commiserations to the archipelago nation.