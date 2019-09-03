A US man is suing American Airlines for racial discrimination, alleging he was kicked off a flight so a dog could fly first class.

Dana Holcomb from Texas, who is African-American, was travelling first-class from Las Vegas to Austin when he says he had an allergic reaction to another passenger's support dog.

Holcomb says that passenger offered to move but no other passengers volunteered to switch seats, prompting a captain and flight attendant to get involved.

The captain was caught on camera pointing in Holcomb's face, with Holcomb describing his behaviour as "irate".

Security was then called and Holcomb was removed from the plane, leaving his baggage containing his medication onboard.

American Airlines have issued a statement saying that Holcomb became "confrontational" but two passengers have made sworn statements backing Holcomb's version of events.

One witness, attorney Jay Youngdahl, told Newsweek that he overheard the pilot saying that Holcomb was likely to be a "danger" and tweeted that he was removed for "travelling while Black".

Black man removed from AA 691 in Phoenix. Looks like his offense was “traveling while Black.” @americanair — Jay Youngdahl (@jay_youngdahl) April 15, 2019

Dana Holcomb is suing American Airlines. Photo / Supplied

Holcomb's attorney, Reginald McKamie, Sr, told reporters: "Dana was taken off an airplane so a dog could fly first-class cabin.

"What American Airlines is doing is discrimination.

"They have repeatedly humiliated African American citizens by throwing them off the plane, leaving them with no way home, no hotel, just throwing them off the plane."

Holcomb said: "To be honest, it made me feel less than a dog."

Holcomb is seeking punitive and contractual damages and hopes to force American Airlines to change its policies on discrimination.

The number of animals on planes rose rapidly in recent years as more people began bringing a companion for emotional support.

Most flying pets are tame, but there have been some well-publicised instances of animals biting passengers or airline employees and other reports of animals relieving themselves in the cabin.

An American Eagle flight attendant needed stitches after a passenger's dog bit him on the hand during a flight earlier this year.



-Additional reporting, AP