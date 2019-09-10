Stephanie Holmes checks into the University Arms Hotel, Cambridge, England, a historic hotel gaining new acclaim.

Getting there:

I was visiting the UK to see family and friends and had been staying with my mum in Ely, close to Cambridge. We got the bus into the city — an easy journey from the park-and-ride station — then walked the less-than-10-minute journey from there to the elegant entrance of the University Arms Hotel.

If you're arriving in Cambridge by train, the hotel is less than 10 minutes' taxi from the station, or an easy, flat, 20-minute walk.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Location: This historic hotel

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.