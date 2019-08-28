The Texan theme park famous for big thrills and bigger roller coasters has announced plans for the biggest thrill ride yet.

This week, Six Flags said it is designing the world's tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster ever created as part of its new Saudi theme park.

The Falcon's Flight will be the centre piece to the new Six Flags Qiddiya park. The Saudi theme park which was announced to the press on Monday in Riyadh, will be the first of its kind in the country.

Qiddiya: The Saudi park has set its ambitions high. Photo / Supplied

Details of Six Flags Qiddiya were announced as having six separate, themed 'lands'. These will include a Grand Exposition with ambitious record-setting thrill rides, and less ambitious London Cab dodgem cars, also a Discovery Springs artificial rainforest and simulated 'horse trek'.

Breaking News! Six Flags #Qiddiya, Saudi’s first theme park, will feature several record-breaking rides. Hold onto your seats tight and experience the longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world, “Falcon’s Flight”!#QiddiyaSoMuchMore

🎡🎢🎠🎪 pic.twitter.com/gcZ1dzQ9gd — Qiddiya - القدية (@qiddiya) August 26, 2019

However Falcon's Flight – a falconry themed and ostensibly Saudi rollercoaster will be the premiere attraction for the park. The Falcon will sit perched atop of the City of Thrills land.

The Falcon promises to be the "most extreme roller coaster in the world." With a simulation predicting speeds of over 250kmph, it pips the current champion to the post.

The Falcon has lofty ambitions of taking the fastest, tallest and longest records. Photo / Supplied

The current fastest rollercoaster Formula Rossa hits a top speed of 240 kmph and can be found across the border in the UAE. Clearly the matter of the fastest coaster is a question of national pride between neighbours.

It will also be a chance for the American rollercoaster and park designer to level the scores, as its own record setting coaster Kingda Ka in Six Flags New Jersey was dethroned in 2010 as the fastest coaster by Rossa.

"We are thrilled to be part of a project of such scale and scope and are proud to celebrate this milestone with Qiddiya," said David McKillips, President of Six Flags International.

The former Disney executive Michael Reininger, who has taken the reigns as CEO for the Qiddiya park, has promised an attraction "with authentic themes connected to the location."

Topping out: At 250 kmph the Falcon would take the fastest record. Photo / Supplied

"Our vision is to make Six Flags Qiddiya a theme park that delivers all the thrills and excitement that audiences from all over the world have come to expect from the Six Flags brand."

The announcement outlined a delivery date by 2023.

With 32 hectares of themed parks and plans for 28 rides detailed at launch, many coaster fans are skeptical as to the feasibility of the project.

At the moment the concept animations seem too radical to be realised.

One thing's for sure:

If they're to deliver the record thrill ride, it's not just the top coaster that will have to be speedy.