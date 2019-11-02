Get off the beaten track with these unorthodox Peruvian experiences, writes Grace Ellis.

1. Huayna Picchu Mountain – Machu Picchu

You'll probably recognise Huayna Picchu mountain as the tapered peak famously pictured towering in the background of Machu. Although the lost city is Peru's main attraction, few take the opportunity to see the fortress from above. Only 400 people can hike the jagged hair-raising path to the summit each day. So if you're up for a challenge and you've pre-organised permits, you'll brave an agonising one-hour climb up stone stairways.

Hugging dangerously-thin cliff edges, and navigating sections with security cables

