Former British boxing champion Ricky Hatton said he was reduced to tears after seeing the price of his meal on holiday.

Hatton said he was "a puddle of f***ing tears" after realising he'd forked out $1600 for a cut of Kobe rib-eye steak at the Greek resort.

The 40-year-old was holidaying in the Greek Island of Mykonos with his girlfriend Charlie, when the couple racked up an impressive $3350 bill at the Nammos Restaurant.

Expensive round: The boxer had to fork out almst 2000 euros for the meal. Photo / Supplied

The retired sportsperson recorded the thousand dollar beef for posterity, sharing before and after pictures to his Instagram.

Advertisement

He described how the bill arrived and his girlfriend "just started laughing."

He later added: "I just ordered it. Didn't look. Ha ha.

"That's what you get for being a fat greedy little sh*t."

The steak was easily the most expensive thing on the menu. However the former two-weight world champion, had already splashed out on a 490 euro ($850) bottle of Dom Perignon.

Contender: Hatton would not let a morsel of the $1600 go to waste. Photo / Supplied

Man v Food: Ricky Hatton posted before and after photos of demoloshing his steak. Photo / Supplied

The boxer had expressed feeling underdressed at the five-star beachside restaurant, however he clearly still had an appetite.

Previous guests of the Nammos restaurant also took issue with the price and treatment by service staff.

One diner wrote: "Overrated, pretentious, over-priced, poor attitude by staff, poor service."

In another comment, a guest said: "Absolutely disgraceful waste of money and by far the worst beach club experience we have ever encountered and we travel extensively."

Advertisement

"The service is unbelievably poor at Nammos, from the minute you arrive until you leave. The food is OK, but definitely not worth the price," wrote an underwhelmed diner.

Hatton might have complained about the price, but it seems he had nothing bad to say about the serving staff. Then again, service staff probably try to stay on the right side of the former champion boxer.

Ricky 'the hitman' Hatton does not have to put up with condescending waiters.

Mykons is famous for its culture of overcharging guests and fostering a "scam culture" towards tourists.

In June the Times reported that Greek authorities conducted 50,000 raids on the island against restaurants that were over-charging guests and under-reporting income.

The island has a slew of incidents involving diners being presented with horrific bills and menus without prices.

In June an American tourist was gouged by the beachside restaurant DK Oyster for €836 ($1435) after stopping for a light bite of calamari.