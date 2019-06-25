When a group of tourists in Mykonos were handed a €836 ($1435) bill for six plates of calamari, they felt they had been robbed.

But as tourists' complaints of a "scam culture" on the island rack up, Greek authorities have begun eyeing overcharging practices with suspicion as well.

UK newspapers have reported that an operation involving undercover inspections and over 50,000 raids has been planned as Greek police begin a crackdown on overcharging on the island.

The popular holiday destination in the Aegean Sea is investigating the extortionate eateries and allegedly tax-dodging tourism businesses, according to a report by The Sun.

Recently more and more tourists have been opening up about being ripped off by exorbitant bills at local restaurants.

Last week an American tourist was gouged by the beachside restaurant DK Oyster for €836 ($1435), including a €512 ($878) bill for six portions of calamari.

Francisco Tejada from Brooklyn told The Daily Mail that he and his friends were shocked by the sum, which included six $42 beers.

According to the 38-year-old said he repeatedly asked to see a menu but there weren't any available.

"Multiple times we asked for the menu, but she never brought one out," he said.

Foolishly the tourists reasoned the bill couldn't be too expensive for a light bite, and ordered the appetisers. A mistake that cost them almost $1500!

Representatives of beach-side restaurant told the Daily Mail they stood by their prices, saying "if you can't afford them, to avoid any bitterness" the tourists should eat elsewhere.

The restaurant owner Dimitris Kalamaras insisted that the prices were available on a menu for visitors to see. "Indeed, the prices are correct," he said.

"Although we feel that they reflect the level of our efforts, care and the quality of the food served in one of the world's most coveted beaches, we can sympathise with an unsatisfied customer."

Premium surroundings: DK Oyster stood by its right to charge a premium for its meals with views. Photo / DK Oyster, Facebook.com

It is not a crime for restaurants to set their own prices and, Kalamaras said the meal's luxurious setting came at a premium.

However, many restaurants and cafes targeting tourists are suspected of not just swindling tourists but also cheating the Greek tax coffers of millions of euros.

When she asked for help from Mykonos locals, Francisco Tejada was told the receipt was highly suspicious, "The tax was not on the ticket – it was an illegal receipt. They told us we'd been scammed."

Tourists feel there is a "scam culture" on the island.

A recent survey into the Greek black economy estimated that almost a quarter of economic activity in the country goes undeclared.

The survey reported by The Sun says that the state is losing almost $26 billion every year in undeclared revenue, which equates to about 9% of Greece's GDP.