Stephanie Holmes finds her dream accommodation at The Literary Man — Obidos Hotel in Portugal.

Getting there:

I'd been on a guided group cycling tour with Exodus Travels, making my way down the Atlantic coast from Porto to Lisbon. We'd just finished our final day of cycling, clocking in at more than 300km pedalled over five days and were all elated, yet very, very smelly.

First impression: I instantly fell in love. Obidos is a medieval village, with much of it inside the walls of a 12th century castle. The hotel is just outside the walls, on ancient cobbled streets

