Deal of the week: Dreaming of Singapore Cruise

An eight-night holiday in Singapore — five of those nights aboard Genting Dream to cruise in absolute luxury — is priced from $2969pp, twin-share, foraBalcony Stateroom. The package

includes return Singapore Airlines (and partner airlines) fares from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch, all transfers, a night at the Park Royal on Kitchenerin Singapore, the five-night cruise with all meals and entertainment on board and two nights on Sentosa Island at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort and Spa in a Deluxe Seaview Room. You can even save up to 50 per cent on your cruise fare, but you must book by September 30. The cruise departure is on

March 15 next year.



Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 808 040 orhelloworld.co.nz



From small Geisha steps . . .

Trace the steps of Japan's geisha around the alleyways of Kyoto's atmospheric Gion district while you're on a 12-day small-group tour in 2020. The Explore Japan tour departs on selected dates between January 6

and March 2 but must be booked by the end of next month (September 30). Priced from $6719pp, twinshare with daily breakfasts, transport in Japan and fees for activities and entry to attractions are all covered.

Highlights include taking part inagreen-tea ceremony and visiting a Zen Buddhist temple. The itinerary includes Nara, Kyoto, Himeji, Hiroshima, Hiroshima and Takayama, before finishing in Tokyo. Flights from New Zealand are additional.



Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz



. . .to big kicks with Billy Elliot

The 10th anniversary Australian Tour of Billy Elliot the Musical takes the stage in the Regent Theatre in Melbourne early next year through to late May. Get your seat in the theatre for the performance that has been enjoyed by more than 12 million people across the world and has won 85 international awards. A two-night package to Melbourne, staying at the Mercure Welcome Melbourne, includes an A-Reserve ticket to a matinee performance of the musical. Priced from $309pp, doubleshare, flights from New Zealand are additional. Book by March 15 for travel from February 19 to March 18 orfrom March 23 to 31.



Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 303 132 or helloworld.co.nz



Explore the Goldie in luxury

Pack your hiking gear and book a five-night, five-star luxury holiday on the Gold Coast, where the Green Mountains and ancient rainforest will have you in raptures.

There's even nature's perfect spot to stop and lunch — the aptly-named Picnic Rock. This five-night package includes return airfares from New Zealand, accommodation, one restaurant dinner and five days' car hire. Travel from Auckland starts at $1415pp, double-share and from $1375pp if you're travelling from Wellington or Christchurch. Book by August 29. There are various travel periods available in January, February and March.



Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz



Adventure for the spirit

A 10-day Delhi to Kathmandu Quest will take you from the colourful chaos of Delhi to Nepal's bustling capital, from the Taj Mahal and mystical bazaars to the Chitwan National Park and an elephant rescue centre and to an idyllic spot to watch the sun rise over sacred sites at Varanasi. This adventurous and spiritually rich tour is priced from $2943pp if booked and paid for by November 29. Departures are on selected dates in 2020.

Contact: your own travel agent or Contiki, 0508 266 8454 or contiki.com

