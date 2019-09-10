Lottie Gross explores the English town that made pub crawls a sport.

Not another crowded Cotswolds town?

Undoubtedly not. With overtourism plaguing some of Britain's prettiest places, this little corner of Oxfordshire is a breath of fresh air. Witney — sitting just east of the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and 21km from Oxford — sees far fewer visitors than the rest of this bucolic region does. And it's all the better for it.

It's still got all that glorious, golden Cotswold stone but none of the pretence of those picture-perfect villages that have been built around the tourism

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.