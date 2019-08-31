Linda Meads picks the coolest European destinations to visit in 2020.

The Early Bird sales are upon us - when airlines and tourism operators launch competitive fares for the 2020 European summer season - so it's time to start booking your next long-haul jaunt.

We've narrowed down five hot European destinations to add to your bucket list for next year.

RIGA, LATVIA

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latvia's small capital city is popping up on lots of hotlists as word spreads about its hipster neighbourhoods, beautiful gardens, interesting architecture, vibrant restaurants and edgy art scene.

You'll likely spend most of your time in Old Town

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.