An eight-year-old child has been stopped behind the wheel of his parents' car after taking it for a high-speed joyride through Germany.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the child's mother phoned Dortmund police to tell them that their son had driven off in their family's automatic Volkswagen.

Police were alerted at around 00:25 local time to be on the look-out for the underage driver leaving the town of Soest.

Fortunately the child was found alive and well pulled over in a motorway layby. Police say he was found the hazard lights flashing and emergency triangle placed behind the car.

Advertisement

"I just wanted to do a little bit of driving," police reported the child as saying as he welled up with tears.

„Ich wollte nur ein bisschen Autofahren.“ sagte in der Nacht ein 8-Jähriger zu unseren Kollegen. Er war von zuhause mit... Posted by Polizei NRW Soest on Wednesday, 21 August 2019

He was found on a stretch of the A44 Autobahn heading in the direction of Dortmund. The eight-year-old said he had stopped on the side of the road after the high-speed caper began to make him feel unwell.

However, not before he had reached a top speed of around 140 kmph on the joyride.

The child's parents told police this was not completely out of character for the eight-year-old, reported the BBC. The child's hobbies involve driving go-karts on private property.

This journey in the fast lane of the German motorway proved to be a little too ambitious and he was found at around quarter past 1am.

Police reported that there had been "no damage to persons or property."