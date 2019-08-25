Mikhal Norriss discovers the perfect weekend destination

A mid-winter getaway complete with cocktails in the pool, a relaxing massage and a decent cheese platter is my idea of heaven. That's why, for the third year running, I enjoyed another weekend in Whitianga. It's a wonderful place for a girls' weekend and doesn't have the expensive price tag that the Pacific Islands do. Plus, it takes less than three hours to drive there from Auckland. Over the past few years I've perfected the weekend, and it goes a little something like this:

FRIDAY

Leave work early to miss the Friday afternoon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.