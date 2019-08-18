A UK reality TV star has singled out the "jobsworth" attendant on her easyJet flight after she witnessed an exchange between the cabin crew member and a travelling mum.

Luisa Zissman who appeared on the television show The Apprentice, filmed the woman on her flight from France telling off a mum for allowing her child to stand on the seats.

Zissman claims the mother, who spoke "limited English", was threatened with a £100 ($190) fine for her child's behaviour.

The attendant was recorded telling the travellers to control their child and not allow him to stand on seats, or else pay a cleaning fine to the airline.

Oompa Loompa: Some are defending the attendant, criticising Zissman's reaction. Photo / Supplied

Zissman shared the video with her 500,000 Instagram followers, calling the display a "disgusting power trip."

"For the record seatbelt signs were NOT on," she wrote.

"Travelling with children is so stressful, all the bollocks about safety was a load of crap."

Zissman claims that she has been contacted by other families who have had similar problems on easyJet flights, messaging the TV star via social media they claim to have had similar run-ins with the same stewardess.

However, not everyone is taking the same side as Zissman.

Having posted the video four days ago other flight attendants and aviation professionals have weighed in on the side of the cabin crew member.

One commentator, who claims to have been an ex-cabin crew for long haul airlines, says that the stewardess was in the right and had the passenger's safety in mind.

"Sorry I love your page Luisa but I don't agree with this post...." wrote Lucy Ellen.

"It ain't an easy job and sometimes passengers need to be told firmly."

Others took issue with Zissman referring to the woman wearing the orange uniform as "Oompa Loompa" saying that it is disrespectful and at risk of tarnishing everyone working for the airline.

Zissman claims that she has been contacted by other families who have had similar problems on easyJet flights. Photo / Supplied

A spokesperson for easyJet made a statement regarding the post to the Daily Mail, saying: "It is clear from the video the crew member is concerned for the safety of the child so requested that they either stand on the floor or sit on the seat. We don't charge customers for cleaning.

"We are sorry if the manner in which the crew member explained this caused offence.

"The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority."