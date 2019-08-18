A UK reality TV star has singled out the "jobsworth" attendant on her easyJet flight after she witnessed an exchange between the cabin crew member and a travelling mum.

Luisa Zissman who appeared on the television show The Apprentice, filmed the woman on her flight from France telling off a mum for allowing her child to stand on the seats.

Zissman claims the mother, who spoke "limited English", was threatened with a £100 ($190) fine for her child's behaviour.

The attendant was recorded telling the travellers to control their child and not allow him to stand on seats, or else pay a cleaning fine to the airline.

Oompa Loompa: Some are defending the attendant, criticising Zissman's reaction. Photo / Supplied
Zissman shared the video with her 500,000 Instagram followers, calling the display a "disgusting power trip."

"For the record seatbelt signs were NOT on," she wrote.

"Travelling with children is so stressful, all the bollocks about safety was a load of crap."
Zissman claims that she has been contacted by other families who have had similar problems on easyJet flights, messaging the TV star via social media they claim to have had similar run-ins with the same stewardess.

However, not everyone is taking the same side as Zissman.

Having posted the video four days ago other flight attendants and aviation professionals have weighed in on the side of the cabin crew member.

One commentator, who claims to have been an ex-cabin crew for long haul airlines, says that the stewardess was in the right and had the passenger's safety in mind.

"Sorry I love your page Luisa but I don't agree with this post...." wrote Lucy Ellen.
"It ain't an easy job and sometimes passengers need to be told firmly."

Others took issue with Zissman referring to the woman wearing the orange uniform as "Oompa Loompa" saying that it is disrespectful and at risk of tarnishing everyone working for the airline.

Zissman claims that she has been contacted by other families who have had similar problems on easyJet flights. Photo / Supplied
A spokesperson for easyJet made a statement regarding the post to the Daily Mail, saying: "It is clear from the video the crew member is concerned for the safety of the child so requested that they either stand on the floor or sit on the seat. We don't charge customers for cleaning.

"We are sorry if the manner in which the crew member explained this caused offence.

"The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority."

Here is the @easyjet jobsworth woman. Such bad form. For the record the seatbelt sign was NOT on, this family were not English & their English was limited. It was totally out of order intimidating behaviour. The little boy was about 2 and standing on the seat facing backwards to see his family in the row behind. He wasn’t crying or making any noise or fuss, poor little mite & poor parents! . . re all the comments about safety - she’s telling the child to stand on the floor in the footwell of the seat but not ON the seat, it’s nothing to do with sitting down or safety! If there was an air pocket or turbulence he would have still been hurt standing in the footwell. This is about throwing her weight around and being bossy! There are ways to speak to paying customers and I’m not sure this is it. 🤔🤔😲😲 . . Everyone knows how hard a flight is with a toddler let alone having some idiot harass you. The first thing she said which I sadly didn’t get on camera was “IF YOU CAN’T CONTROL YOUR CHILD AND STOP HIM STANDING ON THE SEAT I WILL FINE YOU £100 FOR CLEANING” the little boy didn’t even have shoes on!! There are ways to approach and speak to paying customers and this is not one of them! . .Travelling with children is so stressful, all the bollocks about safety was a load of crap so she could attempt to justify her disgusting power trip. Give someone an orange uniform and BAM 💥 . . .

