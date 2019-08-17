This autumn, fans from around the world will descend upon Japan for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the first time the tournament will be held in Asia. With venues spread across the country, the five-week-long tournament provides an opportunity to see a variety of sights in Japan. Matches will be played in major cities like Tokyo and Osaka, but the less-traveled host cities like Kamaishi, Kumamoto and Fukuroi offer accessible, charming destinations — as well as special deals and events — that give visitors the chance to experience Japan off the beaten path.

'Scrum Iwate': Kamaishi like host cities across the country are getting match ready. Photo / Supplied
'Scrum Iwate': Kamaishi like host cities across the country are getting match ready. Photo / Supplied

Kamaishi, Iwate prefecture

In March 2011, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.