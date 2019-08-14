A Carnival Cruise Line ship has claimed the dubious honour of the "worst ever" cruise sanitation score.

Inspectors aboard the Carnival Fantasy were horrified to find "brown water" flowing from taps in the ship's medical wing and "not less than 15 flies" in the salad bar of the ship.

The ship failed to pass the sanitation inspection by a full 11 marks.

The sanitation scores which are set by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are particularly stringent. Out of a possible score of 100, the Fantasy achieved just 77. Ships require 86 or above to pass inspection.

The CDC carries out surprise hygiene inspections on ships entering US ports twice a year as part of the vessels sanitation programme.

The Carnival Fantasy was one of the ships chosen by inspectors in July.

Examining eight main areas to assess ship hygiene, the mark out of 100 reflects the vessel's medical facilities, potable water systems, swimming pools and whirlpool spas, galleys and dining rooms, child activity centres, hotel accommodation, ventilation systems and common areas.

The Fantasy which is based out of Alabama was found to be in violation of a number of sanitation codes – beyond fly-ridden "bagels" and dirty water.

An earlier CDC report showed that a crew member who was diagnosed with gastroenteritis-like symptoms in June had not been followed up. Follow up interviews and inspections of co-workers "were not conducted in accordance with correct procedure".

Inspectors also noted that the ship failed to provide an up-to-date"feacal and vomit accident response procedure".

In the kitchens and dining areas inspectors were horrified to find knives stored in dirty water, and sneeze-guards missing from several buffet stations.

The Carnival Fantasy was one of three ships to fail this round of CDC sanitation inspections.

Royal Caribbean's Majesty of the Seas failed with 82 points over food-storage violations and the MS Grand Classica was awarded 81 points after inspectors found several brown insects in the ship's dry storage area.

Following the dire hygiene performance Carnival Cruises was quick to a release a statement, saying: "The results for Fantasy are not reflective of our robust standards and dedicated commitment to our guests' health and safety.

"We have already taken corrective action, added additional staff and asked United States Public Health Service (USPH) for a re-inspection as soon as possible, with every expectation that we will exceed USPH standards."