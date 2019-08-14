A Czech couple have been slammed online after posting video showing the themselves doing a "disgusting" act with holy water at a temple in Bali.

Sabina Dolezalova and Zdenek Slouka are Instagram-famous, boasting a combined following of 85,000 users who consume their fitness- and travel-related content.

The short clip was shot at Beji Temple in Bali's Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, renowned for the holy water that flows there from a sacred spout.

The video shows Dolezalova bending over and lifting her skirt as Slouka splashes her backside with holy water, before slapping her gently.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

They both laugh as the camera cuts away.

Local politician Dr Arya Wedakarna shared the video online and the post attracted thousands of views, sparking outrage.

Balinese designer Niluh Djelantik said: "Bali will drown if we can't protect ourselves and be selective with the types of tourists that visit the island."

Others labelled their actions "disgusting" and said they should be "blacklisted" from visiting Bali.

The couple later apologised, returning to Instagram to post a video explaining their actions.

Slouka said in the video: "We are so sorry about the video from yesterday. We dishonoured the holy temple and holy water in Ubud and we didn't know it. So we are so sorry about what happened and apologise to you."

Dolezalova added: "Because we had no idea that was some holy water or that there is a holy temple."

"We really didn't want to do anything bad, we are so truly sorry. We hope you are going to forgive us and now we are just finding what we can do to fix it."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Some commenters were not satisfied with the apologies, with one writing: "Come on, don't be stupid saying that you didn't have [any] idea about it."

Another added: "Look at you pretending that you are sorry but when you did it you laughed at our holy temple. Use your brain."

View this post on Instagram

Turis Asing Diduga Melakukan Pelecehan di Tempat Suci Akhirnya Minta Maaf ============================================= Bertempat Kantor LPD Desa Adat Padangtegal, Kel/Kec. Ubud, Kab. Gianyar telah dilakukan pertemuan antara orang asing (OA) Keb. Checo an. IDENEK SLAVKA dan SABINA DOLEZALOVA yang diduga telah melakukan pelecehan terhadap tempat suci/Pura Beji di kawasan Obyek Wisata Monkey Forest Ubud dengan Prajuru Desa Adat Padang Tegal Ubud dan seluruh anggota Kerta Desa Padang Tegal. Minggu (11/8/19 ) pkl 23.00. wita Kejadian ini berawal dari viralnya di media sosial instagram (IG) yang diunggah oleh pemilik akun Sabina Dolezalova (@sabina_dolezalova_ifbb) dengan memperlihatkan video yang laki-laki mencipratkan air pancoran yang berada di Pura Beji Kawasan Monkey Forest Ubud kepantat pasangan prempuanya. Dalam pertemuan tersebut kedua orang asing (IDENEK SLAVKA dan SABINA DOLEZALOVA) yang diduga telah melakukan pelecehan tempat suci dikawasan Monkey Forest Ubud dihadapan seluruh Prajuru Adat Padangtegal telah menyampaikan permintaan maaf dan tidak ada maksud untuk melecehkan pura yang berada di Kawasan Monkey Forest Ubud tersebut karena dirinya tidak mengetahui/tidak tahu bahwa tempat tersebut merupakan tempat suci dan dirinya akan mengklarifikasi video yang sempat viral di medsos (IG) melalui perkataan permintaan maaf kepada Prajuru Adat Padangtegal dan seluruh masyarakat. Bendesa Adat Padangtegal I Made Gandra ST menyampaikan " dengan adanya permintaan maaf oleh kedua orang asing (IDENEK SLAVKA dan SABINA DOLEZALOVA) yang diduga telah melakukan pelecehan terhadap tempat suci dikawasan Monkey Forest Ubud tersebut dengan secara lansung kepada semua masyarakat Padang Tegal Ubud bahwa Prajuru Adat Padangtegal maupun warga Padangtegal menerima permintaan maaf dari kedua orang asing tersebut dan dari pihak Desa adat Padangtegal tidak akan mempermasalahkan dimana permaslahan sudah dianggap selesai " jelasnya " Pada tanggal 15 Agustus 2019 pkl 12.00 wita Desa Adat Padangtegal akan melaksanakan upacara Guru Piduka yang di hadiri oleh para juru serta masyarakat dan pihak OA tersebut " tambah Bendesa Adat Padang Tegal I Made Gandra ST. @infogianyar_ @punapibali

A post shared by polres gianyar (@humaspolresgianyar) on

According to a statement from local police, the pair met with local officials and released a joint statement declaring the matter was taken care of.

The Jakarta Post reported that the pair have also agreed to take part in a Hindu cleansing ritual to ask the Gods for forgiveness.