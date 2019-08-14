A Czech couple have been slammed online after posting video showing the themselves doing a "disgusting" act with holy water at a temple in Bali.

Sabina Dolezalova and Zdenek Slouka are Instagram-famous, boasting a combined following of 85,000 users who consume their fitness- and travel-related content.

The short clip was shot at Beji Temple in Bali's Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, renowned for the holy water that flows there from a sacred spout.

The video shows Dolezalova bending over and lifting her skirt as Slouka splashes her backside with holy water, before slapping her gently.

They both laugh as the camera cuts away.

Local politician Dr Arya Wedakarna shared the video online and the post attracted thousands of views, sparking outrage.

Balinese designer Niluh Djelantik said: "Bali will drown if we can't protect ourselves and be selective with the types of tourists that visit the island."

Others labelled their actions "disgusting" and said they should be "blacklisted" from visiting Bali.

The couple later apologised, returning to Instagram to post a video explaining their actions.

Slouka said in the video: "We are so sorry about the video from yesterday. We dishonoured the holy temple and holy water in Ubud and we didn't know it. So we are so sorry about what happened and apologise to you."

Dolezalova added: "Because we had no idea that was some holy water or that there is a holy temple."

"We really didn't want to do anything bad, we are so truly sorry. We hope you are going to forgive us and now we are just finding what we can do to fix it."

Some commenters were not satisfied with the apologies, with one writing: "Come on, don't be stupid saying that you didn't have [any] idea about it."

Another added: "Look at you pretending that you are sorry but when you did it you laughed at our holy temple. Use your brain."

According to a statement from local police, the pair met with local officials and released a joint statement declaring the matter was taken care of.

The Jakarta Post reported that the pair have also agreed to take part in a Hindu cleansing ritual to ask the Gods for forgiveness.