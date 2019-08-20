Elisabeth Easther talks to Sonja Batt about her life in fashion and travel.

I grew up in Croatia, in a little village on the island of Hvar. When I was young, Yugoslavia was still communist, and we didn't really have holidays. We just went to school and helped around the house. We had no electricity, no running water, no toys, life was incredibly basic. There were no shops, so we made our own bread and lived off the land. We grew grapes and almonds and fished for food. We had three sheep we'd take out to feed, a goat and

