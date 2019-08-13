Spacious villas in Bali, country cottages in the UK, and hot tubs with a view in Switzerland are now available to book on Bookabach, the New Zealand-founded, US-owned holiday rental company.

Listing "Robinson Beach House" in the Philippines. Photo / Supplied

From today, Bookabach, a Vrbo company part of Expedia Group, now has over two million global properties, in 190 locations across the world.

International travel continues to boom for Kiwis.

A key driver of this growth is New Zealanders increased intention to travel to Asian destinations, according to Bookabach.

According to the MBIE, increased connectivity and air capacity is forecast to mutually drive growth in visitors from other Asian markets besides China, including India, Indonesia, and Singapore.

Listing 'Venice Luxury Overlooking Canals'. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi favourite Bali will be promoted, with Bookabach listing more than 12,000 villas and holiday homes, some of which can be explored in Virtual Reality.

Villa Pascaline Bali. Photo / Supplied

According to Simone Scoppa, Head of PR for Bookabach, the international debut has always been in the company's pipeline: "We have been building ourselves as a strong domestic brand specialising in New Zealand holiday homes for nearly two decades, and since being part of the Expedia Group it has always been part of our plan to offer New Zealand travellers access to holidays homes globally.

Listing "Aleria Santorini Villa" Photo / Supplied

As one of the longest running holiday rental websites in the country, Bookabach has the expertise to understand just what it is that New Zealand globetrotting families need on their holidays, and they can now book a wide range of overseas holiday homes from a trusted holiday home provider."