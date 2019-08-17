Tiana Templeman serves up the cream of Australia's crop of cruise ports.

With more ships and cruise itineraries to choose from than ever before, there has never been a better time to see Australia by ship. Here is a handy guide to a dozen of Australia's top cruise ports.

Sydney, New South Wales

Climb the harbour bridge, explore the historic Rocks area, go jet-boating past the Sydney Opera House or stroll around the harbour. Australia's most popular cruise departure port offers plenty of entertainment just a few steps from the ship.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Airlie Beach, Queensland

Most passengers head offshore to snorkel

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.