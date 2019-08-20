Tim Roxborogh on the joys of complaining about your holiday.

Geographical mispronunciations

The Black Caps have just played a test at one of the most scenic venues in all of world cricket, Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka. If you're not a cricket person, this is a ground surrounded by the centuries-old Galle Fort on one side and the Indian Ocean on the other. And the nearby city centre of Galle itself is a glorious cluster of narrow lanes, gorgeous historic places of worship, cute boutique hotels, cafes and galleries, and a pretty much near-unanimous verdict from travellers of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.