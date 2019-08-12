Deal of the week: Sail the Seven Seas to Papeete

A 15-night cruise from Auckland to Papeete aboard Seven Seas Navigator, two nights on land once

you get there, and yourreturn flight to Auckland are priced from $9799pp, twin-share. Your homeat-sea will be a Deluxe Window Suite, complete with a luxurious marble bath. Sights along the way include Noumea, Suva and Pago Pago. This cruise departs from Auckland on March 13 and your

booking deadline is August 31. Seven Seas Navigatoris an all-suite, all-ocean-view luxurious hotel at

sea and caters to just 490 passengers. All main meals and unlimited beverages are included, as is onboard entertainment, more than 40 shore excursions, on-board WiFi, gratuities and port charges.



Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 808 040 or

helloworld.co.nz



Fiji for the family

Castaway Island in Fiji is known as the ideal holiday destination for families, as it has a Kids' Club, dining options, plenty of activities in and out of its idyllic tropical waters, and white-sand beaches. A seven-night family package for two adults and two children under 12 is priced from $9999. This deal includes return Air New Zealand fares from Auckland to Fiji, accommodation in an Island Bure at Castaway Island Resort, all meals, a one-way boat transfer and a one-way helicopter transfer between the island and the mainland. You can also choose two Happiness Passes to a variety of activities.

There are various travel periods to choose from, but this deal must be booked by August 30.

Contact: Our Pacific, 0800 500 598 or ourpacific.co.nz/castawayfiji



Advertisement

Cruising though history

Rich history is in the spotlight on an eight-day Eastern Europe Escape river cruise, which will take you from Vienna to Budapest. This tourtakes an enticing look at the past, introduces you to some of Europe's best wines in its mohacs, explores the elegant and easy-going Novi Sad and Budapest's dramatic architecture, and visits the cities of Buda and Pest and Belgrade. The price includes accommodation on a sleek river ship, three meals a day and several excursions. The tourfare starts at $4699pp.

Book and pay in full by September 30 for your choice of a 2020 departure.



Contact: your own travel agent or Uniworld, 0800 484 333 or ubyuniworld.com



Sun's up in Hawaii

It's a glorious start to the day when you takeacatamaran from Maui's Lahaina Harbour to Lanai, where you can

snorkel off the sandy arc of Hulupo'e Beach and wander along the coastal walking tracks to Puu Pehe. Honolulu holidays for four nights are priced from $1209pp, familyshare, from Auckland and include return airfares and breakfasts at a Waikiki Beach Resort Hotel. Travel from Wellington or Christchurch starts at $1369pp, family-share.

Book by August 19. Travel from October 18 to November 9 or from November 17 to December 17. The package price is based on two adults travelling with two children aged 2 to 11.



Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz



Big game big tastes

A 14-day South African Odyssey Tour is priced from $4695pp, twin-share, with selected departures on Sundays for the rest of this year. Book by October 31 (airfares from New Zealand are additional). The package includes 13 nights' accommodation, breakfasts, three lunches and three dinners, transport and sightseeing ventures. Highlights are Kruger National Park, Swaziland and Zululand, as well as the coastal cities of Durban and Port Elizabeth. You'll also take in the splendour of the Garden Route, Cape Winelands and Cape Town.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz

Trip Notes: Hayley Holt on solo travel, and meeting new friends through Bumble

Trip Notes: TVNZ's Hayley Holt

We discuss solo travel and how dating apps might be the perfect way to snare a guide with Hayley Holt.