When Sharon Stephenson found herself unexpectedly stopped in Madrid, she escaped transit hell for the Prado - one of the world's biggest art galleries.

This was supposed to be story about Marrakesh: of exploring Jardin Majorelle's colourfully bonkers gardens, of haggling in the souk for carpets we don't need and eating fragrant tagines while watching snake charmers in Jemaa el-Fna Square.

I'm flying in from London, a friend I haven't seen for ages is coming from Berlin; it's going to be an epic weekend of gossip, wine and shopping. But the travel gods have other plans. Due to a baggage

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.