In the cinematic landscape of New Zealand the stars of the South Island - Milford and the Southern Alps - regularly steal the show.

However during a trip through New Zealand filmmakers Candice and Jean-Emmanuel were so inspired by their experiences in the North Island they turned it into the subject of a documentary. Their film "North Eye Land" captures a little of what they saw.

Beginning in April, the couple from France made whirlwind tour of the island, taking in Taranaki, Rotorua, and Kaitaia.

"We needed in total about 4 months - filming and editing."

"The landscapes were amazing and diverse," said Jean-Emmanuel. However, what most inspired the couple were the people they met, who took time to show a little of their hobbies and livelihoods. "We have been inspired by kiwi people lifestyle, the obvious connection with nature," he said.

Powerful and unforgettable: Watching a match at the Waikite Rugby Club. Photo / Supplied

Māori culture the "art, traditions, and customs such as the haka we experienced", particularly in Rotorua, had a significant impact on the couple's experience.

Highlights included catching waves in Taranaki, with local surf-guide Seth, watching a "powerful and unforgettable haka" at a match at the Waikite Rugby Club, fishing in Karikari and lending a hand to beekeepers in Kaitai - "even if I was stung by a bee, right below my eye!"

Jean-Emmanuel said the biggest take away was how generous the North Islanders were with their time, and how everyone was "very happy sharing with us their work and passion."

When asked as to what's next for the filmmakers, Jean-Emmanuel said they plan to make a film called "Aucklanders" about the people living in the country's biggest city.

The film looks at "art, traditions, and customs". Photo / Supplied

To see more of their films see their other films visit facebook.com/candicejeanemmanuel