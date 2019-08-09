A flight attendant was so severely intoxicated she was stumbling all over the cabin and ended up passing out in her seat for most of the flight, with alarmed passengers having to fasten her seatbelt for her.

Julianne March, 49, has been charged in connection with an incident on August 2 on a flight from Chicago to South Bend, Indiana, according to the New York Post.

March was part of the Air Wisconsin crew on the United Express flight and, according to reports, fell asleep after takeoff.

A passenger, who only gave his name as Dan, told ABC News even the pilot wasn't able to get in touch with March.

"The whole plane … noticed something was wrong," he said, adding that the flight attendant's phone rang "multiple times without her answering" it.

"[That] to me was the most concerning part because the pilot wasn't able to communicate with the lone flight attendant and took off anyway," he said.

As soon as the plane landed in South Bend, local police went in.

Officers reportedly asked a crying March which city she was in and she replied she was in Chicago.

Her blood-alcohol level was 0.204 — five times the legal limit for flight attendants.

She reportedly told officers she had had two vodka "shooters" before getting to work that morning.